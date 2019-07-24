Hat-tricks galore as leading teams run riot against minnows

KARACHI: Eight hat-tricks were scored on a day when leading domestic teams stamped their authority on minnows at the 65th Air Marshall Nur Khan National Hockey Championship here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium on Wednesday.

In first of the five matches played on the second day, Army hammered Gilgit 30-0.

Four Army players scored hat-tricks — a national record — as they crushed their rivals and scored the goals freely.

Experienced Army players took advantage of their much weaker opponents and smashed goals regularly. Their domination can be highlighted by the fact that they had already scored five goals just after six minutes into the first quarter.

Forward Abbas played brilliantly and top-scored for Army with five goals, including a hat-trick. Safeer was second to score a hat-trick for his side as he netted four excellent goals. Ali Haider and Arsalan were the others to hit treble as they scored three goals each.

The second match was also proved to be a one-sided affair as Mari Petroleum, playing for the first time in the event, thrashed FATA 13-0.

Having the services of some of the best emerging talent in domestic hockey, Mari Petroleum easily overcame the inexperienced FATA. Forwards Samiullah and and Waseem Abrar scored hat-trick for Mari Petroleum, while Abdullah netted twice.

In the third match, difference between a departmental and regional hockey team was again evident as SSGC comprehensively defeated Islamabad 13-0.

Islamabad had no answer to the professional display by the experienced departmental side. Forwards Mubashir Ali and Rana Sohail displayed good dodging skills and regularly made their way through the Islamabad defenders to hit four and three goals respectively.

In the fourth match, Navy defeated Balochistan 6-0.

Balochistan played defensively and prevented Navy from scoring too many goals. Navy scored three goals on penalty corner.

Defending champions NBP beat Police 5-1 in the fifth game.

Police offered resistance to the strong NBP side and at one stage even managed to equalise and finish the first quarter at 1-1. However, the experienced bankers regained control of the match and did not allow Police to score again.

NBP, having the services of several players from the senior and junior hockey teams, then went on to thump their opponents 5-1. Experienced penalty corner specialist Abu Bakar scored two goals from the spot for NBP.