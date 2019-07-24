Burning of grid station multiplies problems of twin cities’ residents

ISLAMABAD: The residents of Chatta Bakhtawar, Banigala, Chak Shahzad, Rawal Dam, Khanna Dak, Tumair, Margalla Town and several other areas facing long hours of power blackout due to burning of Taramri Grid Station here on Wednesday.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) officials have claimed that incidents of burning of different grid stations are due to problems in underground cables.

All 15 feeders have burnt completely due to burning of Taramri Grid Station while residents of Tulsa, Sher Zaman Colony, Adiala, Gulistan Colony, Bakra Mandi, Dhamyal, Chungi No 22, Dhok Hassu, Dhok Mangtal, Dhok Ratta and several other localities in Rawalpindi city and Cantonment Board are facing long hours of power blackout due to technical faults in this regard.

The residents of affected areas here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad expressing strong concerns on poor performance of Iesco and demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to take strict action against this irresponsible attitude. The consumers of majority of localities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing long hours of power blackouts in day and night in pretext of technical faults.

In the months of May, June and July, several incidents of burning grid stations here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad appeared. Satellite Town Grid Station, Bakra Mandi Grid Station and Rawat Grid Station burnt many a time in May, June and July, 2019.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had also slapped a fine of Rs4 million on Iesco, a power distribution company of the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad, due to poor performance. Iesco was fined for long-hours of power shut downs every day, unscheduled loadshedding, supply of low voltage to the consumers and delay in providing new connections.