Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidently

MUZAFFARGARH: A teenaged boy was killed when a pistol he was holding while taking a selfie, went off accidentally here on Wednesday.
According to police, Abdullah (14) had gone to his relatives at Bhutta Pur village where he, along with his cousin, was trying to take a selfie with a loaded pistol in one hand.
However, the pistol went off accidently, due to which, a bullet hit the boy who died on the spot. Police said that legal heirs of deceased Abdullah refused to adopt legal course of action.
