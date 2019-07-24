close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

Teenager dies as pistol goes off accidently

National

July 25, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: A teenaged boy was killed when a pistol he was holding while taking a selfie, went off accidentally here on Wednesday.

According to police, Abdullah (14) had gone to his relatives at Bhutta Pur village where he, along with his cousin, was trying to take a selfie with a loaded pistol in one hand.

However, the pistol went off accidently, due to which, a bullet hit the boy who died on the spot. Police said that legal heirs of deceased Abdullah refused to adopt legal course of action.

