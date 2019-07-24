Indian forces facing acute shortage of officers, jawans

ISLAMABAD: Indian media has revealed Wednesday that Indian Armed Forces are facing shortage of 9,427 officers and 68,864 jawans.

This doesn’t include the shortage of officers of the Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Service. According to the data till January 2019, the Indian Army has an authorised strength of 50,312 officers, out of which the current strength is 42,913 officers and there is a shortage of 7,399 officers. The Navy has an authorised strength of 11,557 officers, out of which the current strength is 10,012 officers and there is a shortage of 1,545 officers, according to the data till June 2019. With respect to the Air Force, the authorised strength is of 12,625 officers, out of which the current strength is 12,142 officers and there is a shortage of 483 officers, according to the data available till June 2019. The data of the strength of the Personnel Below Officers Rank (PBOR)/Airmen/Sailors in the three-Armed Forces till the same period are: for the Army, the authorised strength is 12,23,381 jawans, of which the current strength is 11,85,146, with a shortage of 38,235 jawans.

With respect to the Navy, the authorised strength is 74,046 staff, of which the current strength is 57,240 staff, with a shortage of 16,806 staff. In the Air Force, the authorised strength is 1,42,917 staff, with the current strength of 1,29,094 staff, and there is a shortage of 13,823 staff. The territorial Army (TA) provides gainful employment to volunteer citizens to don the uniform and serve the nation. Its role is to relieve regular Army of static duties and to aid civil authority in dealing with natural calamities and maintenance of essential services in a situation where the life of the community is affected or the security of the country is threatened and to provide support to National effort. It also provides units for the regular Army as and when required. The TA comprises of Non-Departmental and Departmental Units. Non-Departmental units are Infantry Battalion (TA), Infantry Battalion (Home & Hearth) (TA) and Engineering TA Regiments. Departmental Units form part of various civil departments/Ministries on which the units are based i.e. Railways, Oil Sector and Ecological Task Force (ETF). The TA comprises of 65 Units including six battalions with a total strength of 43085 officers and men.