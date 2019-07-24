Air chief visits Polish Armed Forces HQ

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Wednesday visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters, PAF news release said.

On arrival, he was received by General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Lt General Jaroslaw Mika while 1st Deputy Commander of the Polish Armed Forces Major General Jan Sliwka and Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola, Inspector Polish Air Force were also present on the occasion.

He was presented the Guard of Honours by a smartly turned out contingent of the Polish Armed Forces.

Later on matters of professi`onal interest were discussed.

The Air Chief highlighted the selfless contributions by the Polish officers during the infancy of PAF and acknowledged their role in its development and modernization. Officials from both countries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and the air forces in particular.

The PAF Chief, later met Marek Lapinski, Deputy Minister of Defence and Major General Dariusz Lukowski, Deputy Chief of the General Staff. Various matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings.