Concern expressed at rising robberies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Banao Tehreek Chairman Muazzam Butt Advocate on Wednesday asked the police high-ups to establish a police post in the Sabzi Mandi to check incidents of robbery and dacoity.

Speaking at a press conference, he said robbers and thieves were roaming freely in the vegetable market where traders were being deprived of their earnings.

He said that a truck driver was looted by robbers the other day, giving rise to a sense of insecurity among the traders.