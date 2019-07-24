Govt improving road infrastructure for speedy development: ministers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is improving road infrastructure to connect the entire province and pave the way for its speedy development.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Cabinet Room of the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday, provincial ministers Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Akbar Ayub said accessibility from one place to other was a key to promoting tourism.

They said transparency in the overall rehabilitation of the existing road network and the construction of new ones was the priority of the provincial government.

Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub said his department was working on the improvement and reconstruction of 18,000 kilometre long roads throughout the province.

He referred to the flagship projects such as Swat Motorway and the second phase from Chakdarra to Fatehpur, the futuristic plan of motorway from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan.

The minister added that these projects would create easy access of mobility from one area to another area, reducing the distance considerably and opening of these areas for tourism, mineral development and rapid trade activities that would increase job opportunities and ensure overall prosperity of the province. Sketching out the whole construction and reconstruction activities of the C&W Department, the minister said previously the provincial government rehabilitated 607-kilometre roads with an allocation of Rs15122 million.

He added the building sector received Rs783.398 million, the renovation and construction of buildings included 10897 square foot and a half million was spent on the capacity building of the engineers of the department. The minister said that the next year Annual Development Plan was Rs10195 million for the road dualization, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The building sectors will cost Rs1002 million and the construction and widening of public sector buildings would cost Rs500 million, he added. This would also be supported by a vast and expanded reconstruction of buildings during the current fiscal year, he said, adding the provincial government would spend Rs64000 million for efficient commuting facilities to the masses through the construction of 1680 kilometre roads.

The provincial ministers talked about the efforts being made to check corruption and corrupt practices, nepotism and favouritism, claiming to ensure transparency at all levels. They also talked about the e-billing, e-bidding, the introduction of MIS/GIS system, the third-party validation to ensure a corrupt-free system in the department.

Provincial Minister for Information & Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai said that the chief minister had directed all the public sector entities to improve their efficiency and bring maximum transparency in the function of their departments.

To a question, the minister assured to take all the parties on board in the developmental strategy giving a reasonable share of developmental funds to the opposition members as well. Our focus is on a uniform developmental strategy with special attention to development and reconstruction of merged districts, he said, adding our efforts would bring the merged areas to stand on their own feet and their sufferings would be considerably mitigated by the development strategy.