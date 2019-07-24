Intelligence agencies didn’t know OBL was in Pakistan: ex-CIA chief

ISLAMABAD: Former CIA Director General David Petraeus has said that he is "convinced" that the Pakistani intelligence agencies did not know Osama bin Laden (OBL) was in Pakistan, countering Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims that the ISI provided a lead to the CIA that helped the US track down and kill the terror group al-Qaeda’s chief in 2011.

Imran Khan's statement on Osama bin Laden during an interview with Fox News on Monday was significant as Pakistan had so far denied that it had any information about the hideout of the al-Qaeda chief before he was killed in a covert raid by US Navy SEAL commandos in the garrison city of Abbottabad.

According to media report, David Petraeus, during an interactive session at the Indian Consulate in New York City on Tuesday following his address on Indo-Pacific, asserted the US is convinced that the Pakistani intelligence was not aware that the terrorist leader was hiding in their country.

“We are quite convinced that the ISI, Pakistani intelligence, no one else knew that OBL was there in Pakistan. They were not harbouring him or hiding him or anything like that. We have very good insights on that. We probably differ with those who said that the Pakistanis were allowing him to live in that particular compound in Abbottabad,” he said. David Petraeus said that during counter-insurgency campaigns, Pakistani authorities could never close in on North Waziristan where terror outfits such as the Haqqani network, al-Qaeda and others had their headquarters and some of their forces.

He said that the US learnt later on that OBL was not in that area but near the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Abbottabad. “I figured out later that I had probably flown right over his compound in a helicopter as I went to address the cadets at the military academy one time,” he said, referring to the PMA. David Petraeus said he hopes Imran Khan will be able to deal with the challenges of his country, where the economy is “very distorted” and where the “realities of the situation are really quite difficult.”