President Alvi rejects leakage of judge’s reference contents

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday strongly rebuffed that the contents of a reference against a judge of the Supreme Court were leaked from the Aiwan-e-Sadr as he had held thorough investigation into it.

In an interview with a private TV channel he explained that he had received the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, judge of the Supreme Court, moved by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

To a question in that regard the President further elaborated that after receiving the reference, he had three options over its disposal. First to sit over it like those who used such things for blackmailing (threats), second for holding a media trial, and the third one to proceed in accordance with relevant laws. He said that he preferred the legal one by sending the presidential reference to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) under the specific laws and expressed the confidence that SJC would decide it in accordance with the law.

To another question, the President credited Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively representing Pakistan’s stance on various issues including a peaceful resolution to the Afghan issue during his visit to the United States. He said during the prime minister’s visit, comprehensive talks were held on the peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue. Pakistan had assured the US about making all out efforts to bring Taliban to hold dialogue for the peaceful solution of the issue, he said adding, the US wanted a peaceful exit from Afghanistan and afterward, Pakistan could assist in the rehabilitation and restructuring efforts.

The president to a question said the prime minister had already reminded the world and the US particularly that war was no solution to the issues as it was easy to flare up the conflicts without any end in the sight. President Trump thought out of the box which was his quality, he added.

Parting ways with the transactional ties, the prime minister rightly projected that Pakistan wanted to live among the comity of nations with dignity and self respect which also correlated with PTI’s motive of transforming the country into modern, Islamic and welfare state. during his visit to the United States. In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister during his US visit, strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of outstanding dispute.

She said Shahbaz Sharif should have also learnt from the simplicity and austerity of Imran Khan instead of criticising him for riding on the buses.

Dr Awan claimed the popularity of the prime minister was increasing amongst the masses despite Shahbaz Sharif’s efforts to misguide the people out of enviousness. “Shahbaz Sahab! You do gimmickry by walking on London roads and when return to Pakistan, you fall back on the habit of protocol,” she contended.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that provision of rights to the people, who were entitled to them, was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.