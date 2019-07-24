Will never let country down: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will never let his country down, saying his goal was to realise the dream of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam and make the country great.

The prime minister was given a warm welcome on coming home from the official visit to the United States. Addressing a gathering of PTI activists at Islamabad airport, Imran said he felt satisfied with his visit. “I feel as if I have returned after winning the world cup,” he told a charged crowd.

Imran said Pakistan is to be taken to a destination where it would have been had “robbers” not robbed it.