Boris Johnson becomes British PM with Brexit vow

LONDON: Boris Johnson took over as Britain’s Prime Minister on Wednesday, promising to pull his country out of the European Union on October 31 by any means necessary.

A day after winning the leadership of his Conservative party, the former London mayor and figurehead of the 2016 Brexit campaign formally replaced Theresa May. Johnson has promised to deliver Brexit in three months’ time but faces opposition in Brussels and has only a wafer-thin majority in the British parliament.

Before he even took office, several pro-European ministers quit in protest at his threat to leave the EU without a divorce agreement to ease the split. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn challenged Johnson to call a snap general election, saying he has no mandate from the public to govern.

Although he won a landslide of Conservative party members, a YouGov survey Wednesday found Johnson’s approval rating was just 31 percent among the public. Even his appointment was disrupted by climate protesters, who briefly stopped his convoy heading to Buckingham Palace to be nominated by Queen Elizabeth II.

Johnson is expected to swiftly announce his new cabinet, and his first appointment proved predictably contentious. He named as a top adviser Dominic Cummings, a combative character who helped lead the victorious “Vote Leave” campaign during the 2016 EU referendum.

May resigned after failing to get her plan for leaving the EU through parliament, forcing her to twice delay Britain’s departure date. Johnson has vowed to renegotiate her deal or take Britain out of the bloc at the next deadline, October 31, without any agreement with Brussels. But the EU refuses to reopen the text, while some of his own MPs have said they might even bring down the government rather than accept a damaging “no deal” exit.

May took over three years ago promising to deal with the “burning injustices” in society, but leaves behind a divided party, country and Brexit in doubt. In a short speech in Downing Street, before tendering her resignation to the Queen at the palace, she wished Johnson “every good fortune”. A heckler shouted “Stop Brexit” as she stood with her husband Philip by her side, to which she retorted: “I think not.” But she emphasised that Brexit should be done “in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom”, amid fears a disorderly divorce could cause irreparable damage to ties between England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

During his victory speech on Tuesday, Johnson urged Britain to “ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity” and vowed to unite the country. A source in his campaign team said he would build a diverse cabinet with more women and a record number of ethnic minority politicians.

Meanwhile, New Prime Minister Boris Johnson sacked most of Britain’s cabinet as he took office vowing to get a new divorce deal with the European Union or leave without one by October 31.

His first cabinet appointment was Sajid Javid, the son of Pakistani immigrants who has been moved from the interior ministry to become finance minister.

He replaces Philip Hammond, who quit hours earlier after repeatedly condemning Johnson’s “no deal” threats and warning of the dire economic consequences if they are enacted.

He is one of several Conservative MPs who say they could bring down the government to stop Britain crashing out of the European Union.

Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab, who like Johnson quit May’s government over her strategy, was named foreign minister to replace Jeremy Hunt.

Priti Patel, another fierce Brexiteer who had to resign from government in 2017 after holding unofficial meetings with top Israeli officials during a holiday there, was named as interior minister. The new Johnson government will also be seeking to repair ties with Washington, after a rift caused by the leak of diplomatic cables criticising the White House. Brexit aside, the most immediate problem facing Johnson is a stand-off with Iran after Tehran seized a UK-flagged tanker in the Gulf last week. The current foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, was Johnson’s rival for the leadership and is not expected to keep his job, although he may stay in cabinet.

May’s government also provoked the ire of US President Donald Trump this month with the leak of diplomatic cables criticising the White House. Johnson has emphasised the importance of Britain’s relations with the United States. And Trump was one of the first to congratulate Johnson on his victory saying he would be “great” and describing him as “Britain Trump”.

Trump suggested Johnson would work together well with anti-EU figurehead Nigel Farage, whose Brexit Party has taken a big chunk of eurosceptic votes from the Conservatives. Johnson has ruled out any electoral pact. —AFP

Our correspondent from Islamabad adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson MP on his election as the Conservative party leader and on assuming the PM’s office and said he looked forward to working with him.

The Prime Minister congratulated Boris Johnson through a tweet and said, “Congratulation Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP on your election as the Conservative Party Leader and on assuming PM’s office. I am confident that under your leadership not only the UK and its people will prosper but our bilateral relations will also prosper. I look forward to working with you”.