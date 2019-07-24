Ireland dismiss England for 85

LONDON: Tim Murtagh took five wickets on his Lord’s home ground before lunch on the first day as Ireland made a sensational start in their first-ever Test against England by bowling out the home side for 85 on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Murtagh, who plays at Lord’s for Middlesex, finished with five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs after England captain Joe Root had won the toss.

Only three England batsmen made it into double figures — Joe Denly (23), Olly Stone (19) and Sam Curran (18) — in an innings that was finished inside 24 overs.

But of those only Denly is a top-order batsman, with fast bowler Stone making his Test debut.

This was the fourth time in 34 Tests that England had lost all 10 wickets in a session — a worrying sign ahead of next week’s start of the Ashes — with Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2016, New Zealand at Auckland in 2018 and India at Nottingham, also in 2018, the other three instances.

“I’m not quite sure what’s happened in the last two hours,” an elated Murtagh told Sky Sports during the lunch interval. “It’s a dream just to play here in the first place. But to get on the honours board... It’s a fantastic first session for us.

“Everything felt really good today. The ball came out nicely and it did a little bit off the wicket.

“I should know how to bowl on this ground — I’ve been here long enough,” added Murtagh, a Middlesex player for over a decade after starting his career across London at Surrey.

England’s collapse followed their 77 all out away to the West Indies in Barbados in January.

This Test was only scheduled for a maximum of four days rather than the usual five but at this rate there was no danger of the match petering out into a draw.