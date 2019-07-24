Kosovo ex-PM questioned at war crimes court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: International prosecutors questioned Koso-vo's ex-prime minister and wartime guerrilla commander Ramush Haradinaj on Wednesday in the latest in a series of war crimes proceedings against him.
Haradinaj left the hearing at the special court for Kosovo in The Hague along with Jakup Krasniqi, a spokesman for his former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), who was also questioned.
"I responded today to the special tribunal's request, as a suspect," Haradinaj told reporters outside the special court´s high-security buildings. "I used my right to remain silent," he said.
