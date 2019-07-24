Turkey not satisfied with US buffer zone ideas in Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkey said Wednesday that it was not satisfied with the buffer zone solutions offered by the United States in northern Syria, aimed at preventing clashes between Turkish and Kurdish forces.

"The latest US proposals are not satisfactory," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the state-run Anadolu news agency. "We should say things clearly: we have the impression that (the United States) is trying to buy time," he added. "A deal must be reached quickly on a security zone. Our patience has run out." The two countries began talks on Tuesday after Turkey repeatedly threatened to launch an offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria.