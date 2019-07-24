close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
AFP
July 25, 2019

Four die in rebel attack on Thai army base

World

AFP
July 25, 2019

PATTANI, Thailand: Four people were killed in a late-night attack by insurgents on a military outpost in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, authorities said on Wednesday, as dramatic footage emerged showing security forces diving for cover from a hail of gunfire and a grenade blast.

The attack comes as anger snowballs over the case of a rebel suspect who was left in a critical condition after spending several hours in a notorious army interrogation unit.

The 15-year conflict in the Malay-Muslim majority ‘Deep South’ has left over 7,000 people dead, but garners little global attention.

Rebels seeking autonomy for the culturally distinct region have been fighting the Buddhist-majority Thai state, which colonised the area over a century ago.

Late on Tuesday militants struck the remote base in Pattani province, throwing grenades and laying down nearly an hour of automatic fire, an army spokesman said.

