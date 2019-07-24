Four die in rebel attack on Thai army base

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PATTANI, Thailand: Four people were killed in a late-night attack by insurgents on a military outpost in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, authorities said on Wednesday, as dramatic footage emerged showing security forces diving for cover from a hail of gunfire and a grenade blast.
The attack comes as anger snowballs over the case of a rebel suspect who was left in a critical condition after spending several hours in a notorious army interrogation unit.
The 15-year conflict in the Malay-Muslim majority ‘Deep South’ has left over 7,000 people dead, but garners little global attention.
Rebels seeking autonomy for the culturally distinct region have been fighting the Buddhist-majority Thai state, which colonised the area over a century ago.
Late on Tuesday militants struck the remote base in Pattani province, throwing grenades and laying down nearly an hour of automatic fire, an army spokesman said.
PATTANI, Thailand: Four people were killed in a late-night attack by insurgents on a military outpost in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, authorities said on Wednesday, as dramatic footage emerged showing security forces diving for cover from a hail of gunfire and a grenade blast.
The attack comes as anger snowballs over the case of a rebel suspect who was left in a critical condition after spending several hours in a notorious army interrogation unit.
The 15-year conflict in the Malay-Muslim majority ‘Deep South’ has left over 7,000 people dead, but garners little global attention.
Rebels seeking autonomy for the culturally distinct region have been fighting the Buddhist-majority Thai state, which colonised the area over a century ago.
Late on Tuesday militants struck the remote base in Pattani province, throwing grenades and laying down nearly an hour of automatic fire, an army spokesman said.