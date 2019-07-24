close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
A
July 25, 2019

PM meets Qatari counterpart

National

A
APP
July 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani Wednesday discussed different issues to further cement the bilateral ties and long lasting friendship between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was held at the residence of Qatari prime minister, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, special assistant Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, secretary foreign office Sohail Mehmood and Pakistan ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah also accompanied the prime minister. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan while enroute to Pakistan arrived Doha after the conclusion of his visit to the United States.

Upon arrival at the Hamd international airport, Qatar prime minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister and his delegation. The prime minister will have a short stopover in Doha.

