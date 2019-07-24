close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Woman suffers burn injuries

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: A woman sustained critical burn injuries when a pressure cooker burst here at village Merajpur on Wednesday. Nadia, 40, was preparing meal when the pressure cooker exploded, leaving her injured critically. Meanwhile, a boy sustained injuries when a buffalo hit him. Zaman, 12, got critical injuries when a buffalo hit him at village Nabipur Dake.

OPEN COURT: DPO Faisal Shahzad Wednesday held an open court at this office. On the occasion, he said the masses can access him without any fear.

