Woman suffers burn injuries

NANKANA SAHIB: A woman sustained critical burn injuries when a pressure cooker burst here at village Merajpur on Wednesday. Nadia, 40, was preparing meal when the pressure cooker exploded, leaving her injured critically. Meanwhile, a boy sustained injuries when a buffalo hit him. Zaman, 12, got critical injuries when a buffalo hit him at village Nabipur Dake.

OPEN COURT: DPO Faisal Shahzad Wednesday held an open court at this office. On the occasion, he said the masses can access him without any fear.