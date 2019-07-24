close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
A
July 25, 2019

Two killed in separate incidents

National

A
APP
July 25, 2019

SARGODHA: Two people, including a woman, died in separate incidents in the area of Jauhrabad and Shahpur police. According to police, Uzma Parveen, 35, of Mitha Tiwana exchanged harsh words with her husband M Hafeez and swallowed poisonous pills and died. In another incident, an oil tanker hit Muhammad Din near Chungi 12, Shahpur city at Khushab road, leaving him dead on the spot.

