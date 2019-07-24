Black Day today

Police launch crackdown on PML-N leaders, activists

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Police launched crackdown on the PML-N leaders and its activists late Wednesday night over their call for observing Black Day today (Thursday) at Charing Cross. Lists of trouble-makers have been provided to police teams. It would conduct raids to arrest the PML-N leaders and workers. Prominent leaders and activists have gone underground for avoiding arrest.