DBA secretary, 5 others booked for torturing, kidnapping journalists

FAISALABAD: Rail Bazaar police on Wednesday booked District Bar Association secretary Shahid Munir, his brother Muharrar of police department Tahir Munir and four others for allegedly abducting and beating three media persons.

Three electronic media persons, Sheikh Tayyab Maqbool, Ali Raza and their camera, were allegedly severely tortured by accused DBA secretary and others, including Noman Yasir, Sheikh Wasim, Riaz Ahmad and Rana Abid, after taking them to the bar room.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide at Chak 21/23-RB on Wednesday.Farhat Nafees committed suicide after swallowing poisonous pills over a domestic issue.

Youth commits suicide: A youth committed suicide over a domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Faryad, 22, of Chak 61-GB consumed poisonous pills when his family members reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

He was shifted to hospital where he died. Meanwhile, four people, including two women, attempted suicide in separate incidents.

Safia, of Chak 214/RB, Nabeela of Chak 461/GB, Javad of Chak 225/RB and Rashid

of Islamnagar swallowed poisonous pills in separate incidents. They were shifted to hospitals.

2 MC employees drown in canal: Two employees of Municipal Corporation (MC) drowned in Rakh Branch canal near Kashmir Bridge on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, sanitary workers Shahbaz Saleem, 20, was takinh bath in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge when slipped and he drowned.

In the meantime, his colleague Ditta Masih, 28, jumped into the canal to rescue Shahbaz, but he also drowned.

Rescue 1122 divers fished out the bodies.

Naib Qasid held for corruption: Naib Qasid of a union council was arrested on charges of abusing powers and receiving bribe.

According to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas arrested accused Abdul Hameed of Union Council 34, Chak Jhumra receiving Rs 10,000 from the complainant.