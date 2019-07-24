PARB to take steps against attacks of whitefly, pink bollworm

MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Research Board has decided taking stringent measures against whitefly to avoid crop losses.

It was decided in a meeting of the PARB on whitefly and pink bollworm held in the chair of PARB Projects Manager and Faisalabad Entomology Department’s ex-chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif at the Central Cotton Research Institute on Wednesday.

The prime objective behind the meeting was to highlight goals, reviewing pink bollworm and whitefly projects which were underway under the supervision of the PARB.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that effective strategy would be adopted against pink bollworm and whitefly in collaboration with the PARB from the next year. He told the participants that pink bollworm and whitefly were threats for cotton crop for the last many years. He said that the Punjab government had adopted foolproof strategy against both the pests and extending all possible means to prevent from pests.

Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that the efforts had delivered goods and a foolproof strategy would be adopted from the next cotton crop season. He said that six research institutes, including Faisalabad Agriculture University, CCRI, Faisalabad National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Faisalabad Ayub Agriculture Research Institute and Multan Cotton Institute, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture were busy research on pink bollworm and whitefly control projects.

All the research institutes were conducting joint research on pink bollworm and whitefly control projects, he said.

Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that all the research institutes would soon present their collective findings on research on pink bollworm and whitefly. He said that the meeting deeply discussed all measures and results taken on pink bollworm and whitefly control projects. He presented a survey report before the participants, which highlighted critical situation in Multan, Vehari, Burewala and Mailsi where pink bollworm and whitefly had attacked the cotton crop.

CCRI Director Dr Zahid Mehmood said that the institute would continue its cooperation with the rest of research institutes involved in research on pink bollworm and whitefly. He presented a report of the CCRI entomology section, which highlighted that majority of growers were unaware about the attack of pink bollworm and whitefly.

The agriculture scientists from Faisalabad Agriculture University, CCRI, Faisalabad National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Faisalabad Ayub Agriculture Research Institute and Multan Cotton Institute and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture attended the meeting.

Commissioner for better arrangements at cattle markets: Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the cattle market management committee to improve the arrangements at cattle markets ahead of the Eidul Azha.

He directed the management committee to ensure availability of water and shady places for cattle dealers and customers besides this fodder and water facility for cattle there.

The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting about arrangements for cattle markets here on Wednesday.

He directed to improve revenue recovery at cattle markets and strict action against illegal receipt mafia was also ordered. He also ordered preparation of security plan and traffic plan in connection with upcoming Eidul Azha.

Later, the commissioner also paid visit to under-constructed model cattle market and took briefing about quality of construction work and pace of work. General Manager Operations Khizar Abbas while giving briefing said that six fodder boxes, 10 washrooms, cattle market committee office and a mosque were being constructed. Director Development Waqas Khan and other officials were also present.