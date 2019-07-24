close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

3 minor girls die after consuming cold drinks

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Three minor girls died after consuming poisonous cold drinks at Chak 67-EB. Reportedly, a marriage function was going on in a house when four girls went to a market and consumed cold drinks. Later, the condition of all four girls fell unconscious and Yameena died on the spot while Ramsha and another girl died after reaching the DHQ Hospital Sahiwal.

