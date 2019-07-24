close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
July 25, 2019

Li Peng to be remembered as Pakistan’s true friend: Imran

National

July 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences on passing away of former premier of China Li Peng, terming him a true friend of Pakistan. “Li Peng was a true friend of Pakistan who would be remembered for his outstanding contributions for strengthening traditional bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China,” the Prime Minister said in a statement shared by the Foreign Office. The prime minister said premier Li Peng played a great role in development and prosperity of China and for peace in the region. Chinese premier, at the age of 90, died in Beijing on Tuesday.

