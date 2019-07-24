Accused person gunned down outside court, killer nabbed

LAHORE: Another accused person in police custody was killed outside district courts during his appearance in the court in Islampura police limits Wednesday. A cop in a prompt response arrested the killer identified as Ali carrying a pistol, and shifted him to the police station. The victim identified as Nadeem Rashid was imprisoned in a case of attempt to murder by Mozang police. On the day of incident, he was brought to the court when the accused opened indiscriminate firing at him. As a result, he sustained bullet injury and died on the spot. The incident spread panic among the lawyers, judges and citizens. DIG Operations visited the crime scene and ensured collection of evidence. He also appreciated the daring policeman who arrested the killer.