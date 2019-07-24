Private educational institutes playing key role in socio-economic development: BZU VC

KHANEWAL: Bahauddin Zakariya University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Ansari Wednesday said private educational institutions are playing a key role in the socio-economic development of the region.

Addressing a ceremony at the University College of Management and Sciences (UCMS), the VC said educational institutions like UCMS are not only providing jobs but also promoting quality education in remote areas of the country.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the state-of-the-art structures and facilities at the UCMS.

He paid a detailed visit to the University College of Management and Sciences Khanewal campus and lauded the efforts of the institution.

He said education plays a vital role in the socio-economic development and strengthening of the knowledge-based society. He quoted Al-Azhar University of Egypt and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad and said these institutions were playing an important role in socio-economic development of the region. He said the progress of the country hinges on knowledge-based economy.

The VC said universities can fulfil the need of the time. About improving quality education, the VC said expansion of private educational institutions can contribute much in terms of quality education, saying quality education is the focus of the National Education Policy.

Prof Dr Tariq visited Chemistry, Zoology and Physics laboratories, E-Library and classrooms and appreciated arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, University College of Management and Sciences Chief Executive and Director Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi said the University College of Management and Sciences is providing services in degree programme, scholarships, career counselling, computer labs, a well-stocked library and research papers.

He said Khanewal has a rich and vibrant history which can be traced back to early 1900s.

Khanewal is famous for its cotton growing industry. Daha are regarded as the initial settlers and founders of Khanewal.

He said the faculties of University College of Management and Sciences are highly qualified and experienced and the administrative staff is friendly, cooperative and understands the needs of the students.

Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi said the prime objective and mission is to prepare students to understand, contribute and succeed in a rapidly changing society, thus making the world a better and a better place. The UCMS will ensure that its students develop both the skills and the competencies essential for success and leadership in the emerging creative economy, he said.

Syed Azhar Hussain Abidi said he is proud to be part of University College of Management Sciences, which is a dynamic and thriving seat of higher learning in Pakistan.

“Though we are still young and in a developing stage, we have huge plans in expanding UCMS in terms of infrastructure, facilities keeping the education quality on top of our agenda”, he said. The UCMS Khanewal campus has a central and strategic location that provides easy access not only to students from South of Punjab but all over Pakistan.

The UCMS approach towards education is one, which values the intellectual, personal and professional development of students, giving them ample opportunities to pursue their education while engaging in extracurricular activities in a culturally diversified environment, he said.

The UCMS has planned to enhance teaching facilities, labs, equipment and recreational activities so that their students experience the state-of-the-art teaching environment in the classroom and outside, he added.