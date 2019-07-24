CTD team nabs terrorist from Pindi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A terrorist belonging to a banned organisation LeJ has been arrested by CTD Rawalpindi in an intelligence-based operation.
CTD team got information from a credible source that a terrorist was present near railway track Mankyal, Rawalpindi, for committing an act of terrorism. On this information, the team conducted an IBO and arrested the suspect namely Mujahid Iqbal while 510gm explosives, safety fuse wire along with cutters and items of detonators were recovered from his possession. An FIR against the terrorist was registered in CTD Police Station, Rawalpindi.
