PPP, JUI-F alliance troubles PTI in NA-205 by-polls

LAHORE: An alliance between the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) became the main reason behind the victory of PPP candidate Mohammed Bakhsh Mehr in NA-205 by-poll in Ghotki.

Mohammed Bakhsh Mehr, son of former PPP Senator Ghulam Mohammed Mehr, emerged victorious while getting over 89,000 votes. The PPP, just one year ago, in July 25, 2018 general elections got 41,843 votes whereas the winner, the late Sardar Ali Mohammed Khan Mehr had got around 71,000 votes.

In the last general election, JUI-F candidate Abdul Qayyum stood third with around 37,000 votes on the ticket of MMA. Abdul Qayyum is also the central leader of the JUI-F and hails from a noted family of Pannu Aqil, district Sukkur. He was fielded for this seat in 2018. Sardar Ali Mohammed Khan Mehr had joined the PTI after winning the election and his brother Ali Gohar Mehr is also an MPA from the same district. This is noteworthy that Ali Mohammed Khan and Ali Gohar Mehr were considered one of the strongest political families of Sindh, which had constantly been getting elected in the district for decades.

The late Sardar Ali Mohammed Mehr also served as chief minister of Sindh and later as a federal minister, the office he held till his death. After the death of Sardar Ali Mohammed Mehr, the NA-205 seat fell vacant on which the PPP fielded Mohammed Bakhsh Mehr, whereas the PTI candidate was Ahmed Ali Khan Mehr, the scion of Mehr family.

Keeping in view the dynamics of the constituency, the strong support for the group of Ali Mohammed Mehr and Ali Gohar Mehr, it wasn’t easy for the PPP to win the seat but after successful negotiations between its leadership and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PPP candidate got complete support of JUI-F voters. Resultantly, the handshake between two major parties of the district deprived the PTI of this seat.

The joint vote of the PPP and the MMA on this seat in 2018 general election was around 78,000 and within one year, the alignment between these two put the PTI under the real test. In this by-election, Mohammed Bakhsh Mehr had got around 89,000 votes whereas the PTI candidate got around 71,000. The result shows that the PTI couldn’t show any increase or decline in its vote bank in Ghotki. Nevertheless, it lost the seat. This is noteworthy that the other NA seat of the district also belongs to the PPP from where Sardar Khalid Lund is the sitting MNA. In this way, the PPP has now its MNAs on both the seats of Ghotki.

Talking to The News, former JUI-F candidate from the seat Abdul Qayyum stated that it was the decision of the party to vote for the PPP from the constituency and hoped that the newly-elected MNA would serve people as per his commitment.

Talking to The News, Local Government Minister for Sindh and PPP leader Saeed Ghani stated the PPP victory in the Ghotki by-poll is the rejection of the PTI narrative and its propaganda against the PPP. He said the PPP victory in NA-205 was historic. Another senior PPP leader and former senator Taj Hyder while talking to The News said people had voted for change and the process was held in a quite transparent manner which was a welcome sign.