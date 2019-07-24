Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: NAB summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain on 31st

LAHORE: The NAB Wednesday issued call-up notices to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain in an investigation relating to assets beyond means and alleged money-laundering for acquiring Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The NAB has directed Maryam and her brothers to appear in person before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Lahore on July 31st, at 11 am. The NAB sources while talking to this correspondent said initial findings have revealed that Maryam Nawaz is a major shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills. They said Maryam has been summoned in person as she is the primary shareholder of the mill. As per call-up notice, Maryam has been directed to provide details of shares in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and the number of total shareholders. She has been further asked to provide the amount of sugar exported so far and the mode of receiving payments and the details of bank accounts through which payments were received.

Earlier, the NAB had questioned Yousaf Abbas, a cousin of Maryam, in this investigation. Yousaf was asked about details of investments and loans payable by the Shamim Sugar Mills. Besides, details of transactions through TT and loans from different companies. They said shareholders of Chaudhry Sugar Mills are unable to give money trail for purchase of the mills. Most of the money for purchase is coming through TTs but the owners are unable to tell that who is sending the money, NAB sources claim.

It has also been learnt that Abdul Rehman another cousin of Maryam has also been summoned in this investigation. It is pertinent to mention that Hassan and Hussain sons of Nawaz Sharif were declared absconders in Avenfield case and both are living in London. Maryam was convicted in Avenfield case. Moreover, Salman Shahbaz is also an absconder in Ramzan Sugar Mills case and is living with his cousins in London.