Started drug business to earn money for politics, ANF quotes Sana

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its challan submitted before the court claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan in his statement recorded before investigation officer admitted that he has been involved in narcotics smuggling since years.

"I have been associated with drug/narcotics smuggling since years. My expenditures have been swelled up soon after I entered into politics. But my income was not too much. I developed links with drug smugglers after entering into politics, after becoming Law Minister in Punjab cabinet particular. I felt that a few politicians, known to me, become billionaire and big leaders of almost all political parties made properties through illegal means.

I was from middle class and developed a greed after meeting them. Business of drug smuggling and abetting criminals suited me well. So, I started facilitating and helping drug dealers and gradually started sending narcotics through my personal vehicles. It was easy way to avoid police, etc as being an influential person no one dared to check my vehicle. I got drug from Afghans in Faisalabad and then other drug dealers got these drugs from me at different points for smuggling abroad to different countries," read the ANF four pages-challan submitted before the court on Tuesday.

But Rana Sanaullah's wife Nabeela Sanaullah vehemently denied the charges and termed it a fake story made against her husband. She claimed that ANF was trying to shoot a fake video of her husband carrying drugs. "It is all the way a fake story. My husband is innocent," she told Geo News. Rana Sanaullah's arrest had been called political victimization by many critics of the government as well. The ANF challan continued to say that "on July 1, ANF through a source learnt that Rana Sanaullah would be carrying huge narcotics in his vehicle V-8 No BF-0601 Sindh while travelling to Lahore. ANF prepared a raiding team consisted of Assistant Director Imtiaz Cheema, Inspectors Nauman Ghaus, Mohammad Aslam, Ahsan Azam, Sub-Inspectors Anjum Shakil, Nida Ali Hassan, Head Constables Taufq Ahmed, Mohammad Younis, Constables Ahmed Aftab, Wasim Mukhtar, Muddasir Hussain, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Asif, Farooq Ashraf, Waseem Akram, Tausif Ahmed, Mohammad Adnan, driver Shahbaz Ahmjum, COnstable drivers Mohammad Ishfaq and Imam Bux.

The team reached around 1pm at Ravi T. Plaza Lahore. Around 3:29pm, Rana Sanaullah with his personal guards reached at the spot with two vehicles, three persons were riding in each vehicle. As ANF team tried to recover heroine bag and pistol from custody of Rana Sanaullah, his guards started fighting with ANF team, meanwhile. Then ANF officials had claimed to have seized 15 kilograms of heroin from Sanaullah’s vehicle while they had also detained PML-N leader’s guard for taking the law into hands.”

The Challan available with The News further says that the private guards tried to snatch Rana Sana from ANF officials and escape but ANF constables prevailed over them on the spot. The CDRs, CCTV footages, CDs, SECP letter, FIA travel history, statements of witnesses, reports of NIH, assets details and other necessary documents have also been clubbed with the challan.

Azizullah, Deputy Director Operation, has submitted the challan which also read that six witnesses have got recorded their statements. These were named as DD Operation Azizullah, AD Imtiaz Cheema, Inspector Nauman Ghaus, Inspector Ahsan Azam, SI Tanswar Hussain and ASI Muhammad Saleem. Criminal record of all accused had also been submitted before the court. Some nine cases have already been filed against four alleged front-men of Rana Sanaullah in connection with the matter.

A special investigation team, headed by a Brigadier-rank-officer was probing Rana Sanaullah. It also questioned around half a dozen accused arrested by the ANF in a drug related case in past eight days. The five members team is continuing to probe around dozen accused in this high profile case of drug smuggling for coming two weeks as the magistrate extended the judicial remand of all the accused including Rana Sanaullah Khan in this case. After the challan against PML-N‘s Punjab president Rana Sanaullah has been submitted in the court, the hearing of the case will resume on 30th July.