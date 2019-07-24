Imran greets new UK PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson MP on his election as the Conservative party leader and on assuming the PM’s office and said he looked forward to working with him. The Prime Minister congratulated Boris Johnson through a tweet and said, “Congratulation Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP on your election as the Conservative Party Leader and on assuming PM’s office. I am confident that under your leadership not only the UK and its people will prosper but our bilateral relations will also prosper. I look forward to working with you”.