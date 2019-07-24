Indian deputy HC summoned at FO: Protest lodged at serious ceasefire violations at LoC

ISLAMABAD: As the Line of Control (LoC) heats up again, there appears to be an unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by Indian security forces where they resorted to this week killing a 12-year-old boy Muhammad Riaz while another 18-year-old Zabeeulah sustained serious injuries. Earlier, on July 23, in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian Sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian lady Jan Bibi was killed while three civilians Naseem and Parveen Bibi from Hotspring Sector and Khalid from Banchirian sector sustained serious injuries.

This led to Director General (SA&SAARC), Dr Muhammad Faisal, summoning Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on July 22 and 23, 2019.

“The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations”, the Foreign Office said Wednesday in a statement.

Gaurav Ahluwalia was clearly told that he should urge his government to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace at the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He also urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation”, says the Foreign Office.