PM’s successful US visit disappoints PML-N: Firdous

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday reacted vehemently to a statement by PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif on the prime minister’s visit to US, alleging this reflected the poor mindset and corrupt nature of Shahbaz Sharif.

His statement, she went on to allege, also showed his grudge and enmity towards the prime minister. She advised Shahbaz Sharif that before doing politics on Kashmir, he should have read the statement of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, who appreciated the prime minister's stance on the lingering dispute.

She said the PML-N leader was baffled by the successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US President Donald Trump and the warm and historic reception accorded to Imran Khan at Arena One. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiri people during his visit to the United States.

In a series of tweets, she said the prime minister during his US visit, strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of outstanding dispute.

She said Shahbaz Sharif should have also learnt from the simplicity and austerity of Imran Khan instead of criticising him for riding on the buses. Dr Awan claimed the popularity of the prime minister was increasing amongst the masses despite Shahbaz Sharif's efforts to misguide the people out of enviousness. “Shahbaz Sahab! You do gimmickry by walking on London roads and when return to Pakistan, you fall back on the habit of protocol,” she contended.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that provision of rights to the people, who were entitled to them, was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said this while addressing the dues cheques distribution ceremony to the former employees of the state run TV here at its Karachi centre.

While distributing dues cheques among the former staffers of state run TV, she congratulated them for receiving cheques and said it was their justified right. She said that national TV was a state institution and identity of the nation and its workers had to play their vibrant role to make the state run TV to regain its glory. She said that the pensioners had given the best part of their lives to the state run TV and the government wanted to make the retired employees a part of reforms agenda to further improve the performance of national TV. She expressed gratitude to its union for their cooperation in resolution of the problems of the national television. If any department or institution faced crisis, the workers are the first, who face the losses, she noted.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called upon the Managing Director of state run TV and its union to make concerted efforts for betterment of the institution.

She presented Rs4.6 million cheque to Masood Alam Zuberi, Rs5.1 million cheque to Faiz, Rs2.3 million cheque to Syed Tahir Ali, Rs2.9 million cheque to Ashiq Bashir and Rs1.8 million cheque to Mrs Tahira Naqvi, widow of an ex-employee of national TV.