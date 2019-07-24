close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
DR
Desk Report
July 25, 2019

Will never let country down: Imran

Top Story

DR
Desk Report
July 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he will never let his country down, saying his goal was to realise the dream of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam and make the country great. The prime minister was given a warm welcome on coming home from the official visit to the United States. Addressing a gathering of PTI activists at Islamabad airport, Imran said he felt satisfied with his visit. “I feel as if I have returned after winning the world cup,” he told a charged crowd. Imran said Pakistan is to be taken to a destination where it would have been had “robbers” not robbed it.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story