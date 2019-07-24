LRCA U-13 Cricket early next month

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Regional/City Cricket Association plans to hold Inter-Zonal Under-13 Cricket Tournament in the first week of next month.
The decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the executive committee meeting of Lahore Regional/City Cricket Association to be held on July 25 here at conference room of LRCA Ground Lahore.
LAHORE: Lahore Regional/City Cricket Association plans to hold Inter-Zonal Under-13 Cricket Tournament in the first week of next month.
The decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the executive committee meeting of Lahore Regional/City Cricket Association to be held on July 25 here at conference room of LRCA Ground Lahore.