Thu Jul 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

LRCA U-13 Cricket early next month

Sports

LAHORE: Lahore Regional/City Cricket Association plans to hold Inter-Zonal Under-13 Cricket Tournament in the first week of next month.

The decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the executive committee meeting of Lahore Regional/City Cricket Association to be held on July 25 here at conference room of LRCA Ground Lahore.

