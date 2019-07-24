Albilal down Prince in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Albilal Club qualified for the 2nd round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Prince club by 7 wickets at the Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Prince Club 135/6 in 20 overs (Nasir Shah 50, Ammar Tariq 30, M Zulkifel 12, M Araslan 11, Sajid Hussain 2/32). Albilal Club 140/3 in 12.5 Overs (Ulfat Rasool 50*, Rao Khayam Abbas 42, Ali Sikander 39*, Zeerak Ghazi 2/32).

In another match of the same tournament Abdul Qadir Club defeated Manawan Gymkhana by 76 runs.

Scores: Abdul Qadir Club 159/9 in 20 overs (Sulaiman Qadir 39, Umer Shafiq 23, Ahmed Raza 22, Hassan Ali 20, Ismail Farooq 15). Manwan Gymkhana 83/9 in 16 overs (Sohaib Aslam 25, M Khalid 14 Qaiser Aslam 10, Faiz Malik 3/14, Ahmed Raza 2/5, Osama Javed 2/21).