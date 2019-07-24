PCB confirms all PSL-5 matches in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it plans to hold all the matches of the 5th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-5) in Pakistan.

As per details, the preparations of HBL PSL-5 are in full swing as the authorities have scheduled a draft of all 35 matches of the tournament in the month of November. The event will kick off in February 2020. Out of a total of 35 matches at least 10 matches each will be played in Karachi and Lahore.

Meanwhile six matches each will be will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi. However, two matches will be played in AJ&K and one match will be played in Peshawar.

Multan’s stadium can accommodate as much as 42,000 spectators, Peshawar 32,000, Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium 32,000, Karachi’s National Stadium 28,000, Rawalpindi 26,000 and AJ&K’s stadium can accommodate as much as 18,000 spectators.

On the other hand, the sources within PCB have claimed that the Karachi’s National Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium are ready for the matches while the work is in final stages in Multan, Rawalpindi and other stadiums.