Man City thrash Kitchee

HONG KONG: Demonstrators chanted “Free Hong Kong” and sang a protest song as Premier League champions Manchester City hammered Kitchee 6-1 on Wednesday, underlining the political turmoil that has gripped the city.

Bayern Munich target Leroy Sane scored twice, Raheem Sterling got one and set up two more and teenagers Nabil Touaizi and Iker Pozo were also on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola’s City outclassed the Hong Kong league side.

In the 21st minute of each half, marking an attack by a stick-wielding mob on July 21, fans struck up “Do You Hear the People Sing”, the Les Miserables song which has been adopted as a protest anthem, followed by loud chants of “Free Hong Kong!”

One banner unfurled among the 20,926-strong Hong Kong Stadium crowd said: “No China extradition, HK = police state, please save HK!!”

It follows weeks of protests in the semi-autonomous territory sparked by a government bid, since shelved, to allow extradition to mainland China for certain offences.