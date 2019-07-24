KRL force their way into Challenge Cup quarterfinals

KARACHI: The most successful team of Pakistan’s domestic football Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) blasted their way into the quarterfinals after whipping Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 5-0 in their second round Group D outing of the National Football Challenge Cup at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar on Wednesday.

KRL, the six-time champions of National Challenge Cup, went ahead in the 17th minute through Arsalan Ali’s fine effort. Izharullah doubled their lead in the 29th minute before Iftikhar Ali landing third for them in the 39th minute. Mohammad Imran and Umair Ali hit one each in the 65th minute and 83rd minute to complete the rout.

This was the second successive win from the Rawalpindi-based KRL who reached six points with a game yet in hand.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) defeated Asia Ghee Mills 2-1 to virtually make it to the last eight stage.

Maqbool put them on the front foot in the 20th minute. Sher Ali doubled NBP’s lead with an excellent effort in the 88th minute.

However in the stoppage time Asia Ghee Mills reduced the deficit through Adnan Ashraf. This was the second straight defeat for Asia Ghee Mills which also showed them exit doors.

With Pakistan Air Force (PAF) already having qualified from Group A. National Bank need just a draw against Police if they want to progress to the knock-out stage.