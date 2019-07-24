Inter-Division Powerlifting from 30th

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to organise Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on July 30 and 31, 2019.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh is expected to be the chief guest at the opening ceremony scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

The teams from all nine divisions will feature in 59kg, 66kg, 74kg, 83kg, 93kg, 105kg, 120kg, and plus 120kg weight category competitions.

Every team will be comprised of eight players and two officials. Sports Board Punjab has started the preparations to hold the championship smoothly. The successful players will be awarded medals at the closing ceremony.