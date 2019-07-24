close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

Inter-Division Powerlifting from 30th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 25, 2019

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is going to organise Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on July 30 and 31, 2019.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh is expected to be the chief guest at the opening ceremony scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.

The teams from all nine divisions will feature in 59kg, 66kg, 74kg, 83kg, 93kg, 105kg, 120kg, and plus 120kg weight category competitions.

Every team will be comprised of eight players and two officials. Sports Board Punjab has started the preparations to hold the championship smoothly. The successful players will be awarded medals at the closing ceremony.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports