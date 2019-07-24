close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
AFP
July 25, 2019

Hoeness to quit as Bayern chief

Sports

AFP
July 25, 2019

BERLIN: Uli Hoeness is set to step down as president of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich with reports Wednesday saying he will not stand for re-election in November.

According to Germany’s top-selling daily Bild and other media outlets, the 67-year-old will also quit as head of the club’s supervisory board following its annual general meeting this autumn. He is set to walk away after 40 years in charge of Bayern and reportedly has former Adidas boss Herbert Hainer, his deputy on the club’s board, in mind as successor. Hoeness joined Bayern as a player in 1970, retiring nine years later to become the club’s general manager and has overseen its fortunes ever since — apart from two years in jail for tax evasion, from June 2014 to February 2016.

