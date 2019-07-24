PCB Cricket Committee to meet on Aug 2

LAHORE: The PCB Cricket Committee will meet at the National Cricket Academy on Friday, August 2 to finalise the new national team management and suggest names of the selection committee and the captain.

The PCB Cricket Committee is an advisory panel whose jurisdiction is to make recommendations to the PCB Chairman. The committee will be chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan. Its members include Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, Zakir Khan, Mudassar Nazar and Haroon Rashid.

The agenda of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting includes review of the Pakistan men’s and women’s cricket teams as well as U-16 and U-19 cricket teams’ performances and make recommendations to the PCB Chairman.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed have been invited to attend meeting and provide their feedback and assessment of men’s team’s performances. Wasim Akram will join the meeting via video link while rest of the members will attend in person.