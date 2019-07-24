Int’l standard Aussie balls to be used in domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to use Australian international standard balls in the domestic cricket from the on-going season to keep the realistic tempo with international standards.

One of the PCB officials confirmed to The News that these balls will be used for all type of domestic cricket to be held and staged under the Board.

It will not be for the first time that these balls are to be used in domestic cricket. The imported balls were first used during the Mujib-ur Rehman tenure as Chairman PCB with Col Naushad as Director Cricket Operation.

Pakistan are also to host Sri Lanka for two-match Test series starting from October 1. The Sri Lankan security delegation is due in Pakistan in August after which the venue for the series will be finalized. “Even for the home series, the said balls are to be used.”