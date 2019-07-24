England picks Villiers for Aussie women T20 series

LONDON: England have picked 20-year-old spinner Mady Villiers for the T20I series against Australia women in the ongoing Ashes series. Villiers put in an impressive performance for England’s Academy during the tour game against Australia earlier this month, scoring an unbeaten half-century while batting at No 9.

In last year’s Women’s Super League, Villiers featured in 11 games, picking up five wickets conceding runs at just under seven-an-over. In this year’s One-Day Cup, Villiers fared slightly better - bagging 11 wickets in six matches, including best figures of 3 for 22. The Essex-born Villiers is the only new face in the 15-member squad announced on Tuesday (July 23), as England look to salvage pride and earn points parity with Australia.

After the one-off Test ended in a draw, Australia retained the Ashes, taking their points lead across formats to 8-2 in their favour. England need to sweep the three-match T20I series to achieve a 2017-like 8-8 parity.

In 2017, Australia started off by winning the ODI series 2-1, before the one-off Test was drawn. They then proceeded to take a 1-0 lead in T20I series before England hit back to bag the last two fixtures and go level with their rivals on 8-8. The T20I series begins on July 26.

England squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.