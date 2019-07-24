close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
AFP
July 25, 2019

Eibar sign Takashi

Sports

AFP
July 25, 2019

MADRID: Japan’s Takashi Inui is on his way back to his former La Liga club Eibar from Real Betis for an undisclosed fee, the Basque outfit announced on Wednesday.

Inui, 31, with 36 caps for his country, joined Eibar from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2015 and moved on to Real Betis after three seasons.

He notched up 11 goals in 94 appearances during his first stint at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

