Kulasekara quits int’l cricket

COLOMBO: Nuwan Kulasekara, the former Sri Lankan swing bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, it was announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes days after Lasith Malinga’s desire to retire after the first ODI against Bangladesh. Kulasekara, the former No.1 ODI-ranked bowler, will finish as Sri Lanka’s fifth-highest ODI wicket-taker with 199 wickets in 184 games. The veteran posted his best figures of 5 for 22 in the 50-over format against Australia at the Gabba in January 2013.

He last played an ODI in 2017, having had made his ODI debut back in 2003 against England as a 21-year-old. He was also a capable lower order batsman, capsulised by his breezy 73 versus Australia in the tri series final at the Gabba in 2012.

He made his Test debut in Napier in 2005 and finished with 48 scalps. He returned his best figures of 4 for 21 against Pakistan in Colombo in 2009.

In T20Is, Kulasekara is the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka with 66 wickets in 58 games, only surpassed by Malinga. He was also a part of Sri Lanka’s squad that won the World T20 in 2014.