Murtagh ends England’s WC honeymoon

LONDON: Ireland ended England’s World Cup honeymoon in dramatic style on Wednesday, bowling out the host nation for a derisory 85 on the first day at Lord’s as they eyed one of the biggest shocks in Test history.

Tim Murtagh took five wickets on a ground where he plays for Middlesex and at tea Ireland’s batsmen were cruising at 127 for two in replay — a first-innings lead of 42 runs.

Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, also both Middlesex players, were 51 and 35 not out in a match only scheduled to last four days rather than the usual five for a Test.

Ten days after winning won the World Cup at the same ground against New Zealand and a week ahead of the Ashes, Ireland exposed England’s batting fragility in brutal fashion.

Just three England batsmen made it into double figures — Joe Denly, who top-scored with 23, Olly Stone and Sam Curran — in an innings that was over inside 24 overs on a baking day in London. But of those only Denly is a top-order player, with fast bowler Stone making his debut in the first-ever Test between England and Ireland.

It was the fourth time in 34 Tests that England had lost all 10 wickets in a session — a worrying sign ahead of the five-Test series against Australia.

Much of the pre-match talk had contained warnings about Murtagh’s ability but a return of five wickets for 13 runs in nine overs was the stuff of schoolboy fiction. The 37-year-old seamer, who recently took his 800th first-class wicket, gave a classic demonstration of his skill after England captain Joe Root won the toss and batted on an emerald green pitch prepared by Irish groundsman Karl McDermott.

England’s collapse followed their 77 all out against the West Indies in Barbados in January.

The home side were soon in deep trouble despite Root’s insistence they did not want to “sleepwalk” into this match, with bigger challenges ahead. Test debutant Jason Roy, fresh from his World Cup heroics, fell for five when the Murtagh, short of express pace but remorselessly attacking the top of off stump, squared him up, with Stirling holding the ensuing edge low down at first slip.

England 1st Innings

R. Burns c Wilson b Murtagh 6

J. Roy c Stirling b Murtagh 5

J. Denly lbw b Adair 23

J. Root lbw b Adair 2

J. Bairstow b Murtagh 0

M. Ali c Wilson b Murtagh 0

C. Woakes lbw b Murtagh 0

S. Curran c McCollum b Rankin 18

S. Broad c Wilson b Rankin 3

O. Stone b Adair 19

J. Leach not out 1

Extras (lb5, nb2, w1) 8

Total (all out, 23.4 overs, 127 mins) 85

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Roy), 2-36 (Denly), 3-36 (Burns), 4-42 (Root), 5-42 (Bairstow), 6-42 (Woakes), 7-43 (Moeen), 8-58 (Broad), 9-67 (Curran), 10-85 (Stone)

Bowling: Murtagh 9-2-13-5; Adair 7.4-1-32-3 (1nb, 1w); Thompson 4-1-30-0 (1nb); Rankin 3-1-5-2.Toss: England

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pak), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SL)

TV umpire: Paul Wilson (Aus)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zim).