Chemistry of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump may quickly fizzle

WASHINGTON: The much-vaunted chemistry between Boris Johnson and Donald Trump has been touted as a chance to reboot the “special relationship” between Britain and the United States, but the mercurial pair may find it harder to get along than expected.

Trump was quick to congratulate “Boris” after the former mayor of London was confirmed as Britain´s new prime minister Tuesday. “He will be great!” Trump tweeted. That enthusiasm was in marked contrast to comments he had made about Johnson´s predecessor Theresa May, who he said in a previous tweet had done “a very poor job” on Brexit.

Ties between the traditional allies had waned under Trump and May, reaching a low point with the resignation of the British ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch, whose leaked diplomatic cables described the Trump administration as “inept.”

But Johnson, who was born in New York, “represents a distinctly pro-American outlook with a deep-seated affinity for the transatlantic alliance,” said Nile Gardiner, a former aide to Margaret Thatcher who now works at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative US think tank.

The new leader of the Tories is determined to leave the European Union — something the anti-globalist Trump fully endorses — by this autumn and forge closer ties with Washington. “We could see the closest partnership between the leaders of the US and the UK since the days of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher,” said Gardiner. The two men seem to be birds of a feather, from their flag-waving populism right down to their erratic blond coiffures. “In principle they are ideological compatriots, on the right, more populist in orientation, anti-political correctness, anti-establishment,” said Ian Bremmer, head of the Eurasia Group, which conducts international political analysis. But he noted that their relationship, on closer examination, is “much more volatile and uncertain.”

“Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have similar personalities and similar orientations towards the media,” Bremmer told AFP. “Neither of them are ideological, neither of them care as much about the issues as they care about themselves.” That analysis appeared to be borne out by the US leader himself on Tuesday, who praised Johnson as “Britain Trump.” With two big personalities obsessed with the spotlight, sparks may well fly. Johnson, renowned for his blunders, could easily get on the wrong side of the notoriously thin-skinned US leader. “Boris Johnson has offended a lot of people that are less easily offended than Donald Trump,” said Bremmer.