Iran hints at possible tanker swap, N-talks

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani hinted on Wednesday that Iran is open to a possible tanker swap with Britain and indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear programme and sanctions.

“We don´t want tensions with some European countries,” Rouhani said in comments to a cabinet meeting posted on the official website of his government. In a clear reference to the British, Rouhani said if they were to “cease the incorrect acts that they have done, including that of Gibraltar, Iran´s response would be” appropriate to their actions.