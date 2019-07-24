Iran hints at possible tanker swap, N-talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani hinted on Wednesday that Iran is open to a possible tanker swap with Britain and indirect talks with the United States over its nuclear programme and sanctions.
“We don´t want tensions with some European countries,” Rouhani said in comments to a cabinet meeting posted on the official website of his government. In a clear reference to the British, Rouhani said if they were to “cease the incorrect acts that they have done, including that of Gibraltar, Iran´s response would be” appropriate to their actions.
