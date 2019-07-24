close
Thu Jul 25, 2019
AFP
July 25, 2019

US finally gets new Pentagon chief as Senate confirms Esper

World

AFP
July 25, 2019

WASHINGTON: Former soldier Mark Esper was sworn in as US secretary of defense Tuesday after earning Senate confirmation, filling America’s longest-ever Pentagon leadership vacuum as Washington faces mounting tensions with Iran and struggles to end the long-running Afghanistan war.

President Donald Trump’s second Defense Department chief takes over nearly seven months after the shock departure of Jim Mattis, the deeply respected career US Marine who broke with Trump over policy on the Middle East and Afghanistan.

Two others were made acting defense secretary this year to fill the void — including Patrick Shanahan, who served a six-month temporary stint but resigned for family reasons in June and withdrew from consideration for the full-time top post. Esper sailed through the confirmation process at lightning speed.

He earned broad bipartisan support and was confirmed by a vote of 90 to 8. Later Tuesday, he was sworn in at an Oval Office ceremony attended by several Senate Republicans and Trump, who called it “a very important day” for the nation. “There is no one more qualified to lead the Department of Defense,” the president said.

