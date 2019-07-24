Lok Virsa summer camp concludes

Islamabad : A one-month long children summer camp in traditional skills organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) concluded here at the Heritage Museum.

The camp had begun on 25th June with major focus on two crafts i.e. block printing and lacquer art.

The objective of the camp was to promote traditional skills, encourage master artisans and inculcate awareness among younger generation, especially children about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan.

Sixty children (age group: 6 to 14 years) participated in the summer camp and learnt craft making techniques under the guidance of master artisans. They were also given knowledge about storytelling, folk music and other aspects of traditional culture.

Block printing in Pakistan evolves at an early date because the most ancient techniques are still practiced.